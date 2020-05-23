Injured mountain biker airlifted from Penticton trail system

Photo: Randy Brown - file photo

A mountain biker was airlifted from Penticton's Naramata region Saturday morning.

Late Saturday morning, the Penticton Fire Department responded to the Three Blind Mice trail system, before calling in the Penticton Search and Rescue helicopter team.

The biker was safely lifted out of the region, and transferred to hospital, where the person is now recovering. The extent of the biker's injuries was not disclosed.

PENSAR's Randy Brown said this is the second time this week that a mountain biker has had to be rescued by helicopter from the Three Blind Mice trail system. In the past week, PENSAR has deployed resources into the backcountry four times.

“As the weather warms up and COVID restrictions start to ease, the amount of activity into the backcountry has started to increase,” Brown said.

“PENSAR cannot stress enough to those who venture into the backroads, to be prepared. Plan your route and don’t exceed the expectations of your vehicle or your own personal experience, and inform others where you are going.”