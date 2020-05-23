156606
157532
Penticton  

Injured mountain biker airlifted from Penticton trail system

Biker airlifted from trails

- | Story: 300783

A mountain biker was airlifted from Penticton's Naramata region Saturday morning.

Late Saturday morning, the Penticton Fire Department responded to the Three Blind Mice trail system, before calling in the Penticton Search and Rescue helicopter team.

The biker was safely lifted out of the region, and transferred to hospital, where the person is now recovering. The extent of the biker's injuries was not disclosed.

PENSAR's Randy Brown said this is the second time this week that a mountain biker has had to be rescued by helicopter from the Three Blind Mice trail system. In the past week, PENSAR has deployed resources into the backcountry four times.

“As the weather warms up and COVID restrictions start to ease, the amount of activity into the backcountry has started to increase,” Brown said.

“PENSAR cannot stress enough to those who venture into the backroads, to be prepared. Plan your route and don’t exceed the expectations of your vehicle or your own personal experience, and inform others where you are going.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4156361
657 Rose Ave
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$569,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


157845


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Simon
Simon Penticton SPCA >


158287


Perfect timing

Galleries
These photos were taken at exactly the right moment.
Baby falls asleep eating french fries
Must Watch
Baby falls asleep with a french fry in his hand, but wakes up...
Ozzy Osbourne: ‘New album helped me through the gloom and doom of recovery’
Music
Ozzy Osbourne’s latest album Ordinary Man helped lift his...
Lawn mowing with little effort
Must Watch
Work smarter, not harder.  
New morning alarm clock
Must Watch
Man traded in his old electronic alarm clock for this new...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157259