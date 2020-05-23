156606
Penticton  

Wine 'ninjas' leaving treats and booze by Penticton doors

Ninjas hitting doorsteps

A growing group of South Okanagan "wine ninjas" are spreading treats to Penticton and area households during the pandemic. 

Kailee Meier started the initiative last week after seeing her friend in Enderby involved in a similar project. 

"And we didn't have a specific group for us so I thought, why not?" Meier said. "I started it last Tuesday evening and we are now at just over 1,100 members."

The group on Facebook is "Penticton and area Wine Ninjas." 

"You post your address on our page, and what you like to drink, what you like too snack on, we do do non-alcoholic baskets as well so everybody gets to participate," Meier explained.

"You go through the posts and you pick a lady, go out, buy the stuff, put a basket together and then it's basically adult Nicky Nicky Nine Doors."

Drop the basket at the door, then run away. 

Meier herself has "ninja'd" four people to date, and her friend Laura who oversees the group with her has done approximately 12. 

"We've said, if you can't afford to pay it forward you can still join," Meier said. "But the idea is either ninja first or wait to get ninja'd, then pay it forward."

Other similar groups have popped up around the province, but Meier's is female-focused. 

"I'm all about women empowering other women and trying to pick up the mental health out there during the pandemic," she explained. 

Responses so far have been heartwarming. 

"Almost everybody has done a thank-you post, it's been amazing to see the good response that has come of it," Meier said.  "I've had a lot of people message me privately on Facebook asking whether there are ladies that have been waiting that might have been looked over, and it's just been amazing."

The group is accepting new members throughout the Penticton region and can be found here

