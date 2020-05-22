156606
Penticton  

Community rallying to provide food bank donations

Locals and stores give back

Locals and businesses alike in Penticton are stepping up to fill the growing demand placed on food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

One example is Jak's Beer Wine & Spirits, which has bumped up its annual Jak's Gives Back fundraiser to next Saturday, May 30.

"Food banks are bracing for an unprecedented demand in the next 3-6 months, with people accessing their services for the first time ever or for the first time in years due to the impacts of COVID-19," said Jessica Gares, marketing director. 

Ten per cent of sales that day at Jak's locations province wide, including Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton, will go to the local community's food bank. 

Another local doing her bit is Sarah Tucker of Graphically Hip, who has been running online virtual bingo tournaments for six weeks and selling COVID-themed hashtag decals like "#PenStrong" and "#StayHome," with proceeds being gathered for a $1,000 donation to the Salvation Army Penticton Food Bank this week.

"I know it’s not a ton of money but the people playing my bingos every week were the biggest contributors in this fundraiser as were all of the sponsors who donated prizes to it," Tucker said. 

"I used to be in a situation where I needed the food bank to get by and I always said I’d pay it forward when the time came."

Her COVID fundraiser decals can still be found here

Many local grocery stores also have food bank donation bins available. For more information or to donate to the food bank in this community, click here

