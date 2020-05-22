156834
Penticton  

Free garden box initiative aims to help solve food insecurity in the South Okanagan

Grow veggies for food bank

- | Story: 300724

A new Penticton initiative aims to make fresh produce available to more people in need in the community, something the organizers say is especially important during COVID-19. 

The Co-Vic Garden Box Project is a Medical Arts Health Research Group initiative that will see raised garden beds installed in local homes, with all materials, installation and seedlings provided.

"We are looking for 25 households in Penticton who don't have access to a garden of their own, who are in need of more fresh produce and who also want to give back to the community as well," Sierra Hartmann said, who has spearheaded the initiative.

"What we're going to do is look at those submissions and then build two garden boxes on their properties."

One of the 4' by 4' boxes is for the household's personal use, and the other will provide fresh food to be donated to the Penticton Food Bank. 

The group is actively seeking interested households who have the space to house two boxes, and a sincere interest in growing produce. 

They are also looking for donations toward their project like lumber, screws, soil, fertilizer, seeds or seedlings. 

"We've already got a donation of veggie starters from Flowers on the Bench, we would like to say thank you to them," Hartmann said.

"We have some people from Valley Comfort who have also been involved in supporting us, and we are always looking for more support in that way."

Hartmann is personally thrilled to be part of the project and sees it as a perfect fit for her after two years working as the program coordinator with the Salvation Army Food Bank Community Garden. 

"I really enjoyed working with different people in the community and supporting food security," Hartmann explained. "I think especially during the COVID-19 outbreak it's important for us to come together to support our community, so I look forward to participating in that."

Any households who would like to apply for the garden boxes or local businesses that would like to offer donations can email Sierra Hartmann at [email protected]

More information on the project can be found here, and financial donations to the initiative can be made here to support healthy food security in the Okanagan.  

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4159079
401-778 Rutland Road, N Kelowna
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$338,500
more details
158210




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Simon
Simon Penticton SPCA >


156255


TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Julia Roberts geeks out over meeting her ‘personal hero’ Dr. Anthony Fauci
Showbiz
Julia Roberts' trademark smile got even broader as she got...
Corgi explorer walks around with a flashlight in his mouth
Must Watch
Theodore the corgi explores under the bed while holding a...
Little boy just really wants a haircut
Must Watch
Jason, 4, does not approve of his hair right now and just wants a...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153731