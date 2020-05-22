Peters Bros. kicks off campaign for CT scanner with $1.7M donation, hopes others will follow

Photo: Contributed Karla Krook, a medical radiation technologist, prepares for a CT exam with Robert Hurford at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Peters Bros. Construction is donating $1.7 million to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation towards a second CT scanner at the Penticton Regional Hospital, and hopes that will kickstart a campaign to get to the $5 million that will be needed.

The Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District will provide $2 million with the SOS Medical Foundation raising the remainder.

Peters Bros. president Joe Cuzzocrea said the CT scanner provides another boost to the community’s healthcare.

“It’s needed, the hospital is new. Let’s support it and get this new equipment for the hospital now,” he said.

The new CT scanner will be operational by the time the Emergency Department renovation is completed in early 2022. The CT was not part of the original plans for the $312-million hospital expansion – now into Phase 2.

Cuzzocrea hopes the donation will inspire others. Peters Bros. late owner, David Kampe, was a loongtime champion of the hospital and its tower is named after him.

“Penticton is home and most everything we support is in this community,” he said. “We do help other communities, but not like this one. This is home.”

Jeff Wojcik, section head for medical imaging at PRH, said not only will this latest model CT scanner provide higher quality images, but it will also reduce the heavy demand on the existing machine. The CT currently operates from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on-call overnight.

“We’re having trouble keeping up with volume,” Wojcik said. “We’re often trying to sandwich emergency patients in between out-patients and oncology patients.”

Carey Bornn, Executive Director of the SOS Medical Foundation, applauds Peters Bros. generous support for the CT campaign and encourages the community to mirror their efforts.

“If nothing else, the COVID-19 outbreak has shown how important good health is to all of us,” he said. “Now as elective surgeries begin again, the addition of another CT scanner at PRH will prove even more valuable.”

Donations to the CT campaign can be made online at sosmedicalfoundation.com, by phone 250-492-9027, or by mail to the SOS Medical Foundation, 550 Carmi Ave., Penticton BC. V2A 3G6.