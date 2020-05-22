156606
Penticton  

Loose Bay campground gets $60K for COVID response

Worker camp gets $60K

The Loose Bay seasonal workers camp near Oliver has received a $60,000 funding boost from the province to coordinate COVID-19 safety precautions. 

According to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, which operates the camp, the money will go toward the cost of hiring an RDOS COVID-19 coordinator, cleaning and hygiene measures, as well as printing educational materials and signage.

“Domestic temporary workers are a designated essential service and they are a crucial and appreciated resource in maintaining part of the food supply system,” said RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich. “

Providing seasonal accommodations at Loose Bay Campground helps agricultural workers remain safe and available for service.” 

The RDOS is also in regular communication with the Province to identify ways to minimize the health and safety risks posed by the current practice of open camping in the region. Senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture will be working with farmers and industry associations to ensure farmers understand their responsibilities as employers to promote community and worker health and safety.

Precautions on site include a COVID-19 self assessment presented to all new campers, and any who have been away for more than 24 hours. 

Campers are also provided with a site orientation in English and French with discussion about COVID-19 prevention including physical distancing. 

"In the event an individual is identified as having COVID-19 symptoms, steps are in place to ensure the individual follows provincial health directives. This includes contacting 8-1-1 Health Link and following the directions of a nurse. Next steps may include making arrangements for a COVID-19 test and quarantine if directed by a physician. Isolation would be facilitated by Interior Health and coordinated by BC Housing," reads an information release from the district. 

The campground has been open since May 1 and typically operates until the end of the picking season in the South Okanagan, sometime in September. 

