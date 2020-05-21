Annual Summerland bathtub race cancelled

Photo: Contributed No bathtub race in Summerland this summer.

The 2020 edition of the Summerland Ogopogo Bathtub Race, scheduled for August 22, has been cancelled amid COVID-19 restrictions in place through the summer.

“It is unfortunate to have to cancel the event however it is essential that the restrictions be in place to ensure the successes made to battle COVID-19 are not lost," said Jim Cavin with the Summerland Yacht Club.

The 2020 event was going to be the first sanctioned race and be part of the world championship circuit. Many area "tubbers" were booked to attend to compete for points toward the coveted title.

The 2020 Summerland Ogopogo Bathtub Race was a tripartite project of the Summerland Yacht Club, Rotary Club of Summerland and the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

“This year was to be the sixth year of the race which started as a five year fundraising project of the Yacht Club to purchase medical equipment for the new tower at the regional hospital,” said Roger Gallant with the yacht club.

“With the goals met, the club was going to let the races go until the Rotary Club and Chamber approached us to partner up and to make the races the preeminent summer event in Summerland”

Plans also included a full family fun event with live music, a kid’s fun zone, hospitality area, sand castle contests, celebrity races and much more.

Mirjana Komljenovic, with the Rotary Club of Summerland, is disappointed but understanding.

“We were going to bring the community, and in fact the valley, together for a great day in Summerland. We were going preserve the altruistic component of the event with net proceeds going to local Rotary projects, Critteraid, and the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation to purchase additional equipment.”

The 2021 Summerland Ogopogo Bathtub Race is scheduled for Saturday, August 21.