Woman says man shouted profanities, spat at her and baby

Photo: Contributed

A woman has been left shaken and afraid after a road rage incident Wednesday morning that she says led to a man spitting at her open car window and tailgating her while her baby was in the back seat.

Lisa, whose last name Castanet has agreed to shield, says she was driving on Oakvillle Street in Penticton with her nine month old infant around 8:30 a.m. when a truck cut her off, coming very close to her vehicle.

"I mouthed out 'Wow,' because he cut very close to me," Lisa said. "The man in the vehicle proceeded to slam on the brakes, back up, started screaming at me, told me to wind down my window. I did, and said 'Dude there's a baby in the car, just go away so I can keep driving.'"

According to Lisa, the man continued to shout profanities at her then, as just as she began to roll up her window to drive away, spat at her, a move that shocked her especially during the ongoing pandemic.

"I drove off, and then thought no, this is really not okay. I drove back to get a picture of his license plate so I could file a police report," Lisa said. "When I found his vehicle and took a picture he saw me take a picture, jumped in his vehicle and started following me, tailgating me ... it wasn't until I actually pulled into the police station that he drove off."

Lisa shared her story and photographs with RCMP, but was disappointed by what she feels was a lacklustre response. She says she was not given a police file number and has heard nothing from police since.

Const. James Grandy confirmed to Castanet that the incident took place.

"I was able to identify, speak with and warn the man about the circumstances. There are no charges at this time," Grandy said.

Lisa is terrified that the man may recognize her vehicle and target her or her parents' home, where she is currently staying.

"I'm really disappointed in the fact that I've never felt unsafe in Penticton before. Now I don't even know what this guy is going to do, if this guy is going to be that malicious with a single female in the car with a baby."