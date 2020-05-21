OK Falls woman frustrated with break-ins, worried neighbours will lose faith in police

Photo: Contributed Alleged thief caught on camera in Okanagan Falls, part of a spree of break-ins at a subdivision.

An Okanagan Falls woman has been left frustrated after she saw a theft taking place, followed the vehicle, phoned RCMP with details and direction of travel, but nothing came of it.

As Sabrina Anna tells it, she was getting ready for work April 29 when she noticed her garage door was wide open.

"At the time I thought that we might have forgotten to close it the night before, but as I looked around I noticed things were definitely out of place," she said.

She walked out to the street and immediately noticed a tall man with a hood on two houses down, looking at the homes. Immediately, she knew he didn't live in the subdivision, and her suspicions were confirmed when she saw him grab a bike from a yard.

Anna grabbed her car keys and drove down the road out of the subdivision and spotted him adjusting multiple bikes in the back of his trunk. When he saw her pull over, he jumped in his vehicle and took off.

"I followed him for about 4 km on Eastside Road. As I followed him I called the RCMP to report what I saw and to let them know the guy was driving on Eastside Road at an extremely high speed," Anna said.

"I slowed back down and explained to the dispatcher that if they send an RCMP to the north end of Eastside Road they would be able to apprehend the guy. I gave them a full description and the license plate number. The dispatcher said they would send someone out."

But when Anna reached the end of Eastside Road in Penticton, having slowed down for safety and lost sight of the alleged thief, she says she saw no police presence and no sign of the vehicle in question.

"I waited for 43 minutes from the time I pulled over. So from the time I called to make the report until I pulled over in Penticton was 63 minutes. At the 63 minute mark I saw a police cruiser driving towards me. I called the dispatch back to let them know that the time from when I first called to the time I saw the police was over 60 minutes and there would be no way to catch the criminal as he was probably home from his heist," Anna said.

"The dispatcher explained to me that at the time of my first call they 'might' have had a shift change or maybe the police were dealing with other issues."

Anna then drove to the Penticton RCMP detachment to file a report, and was given a file number and told a Const. Wolchuk would be contacting her, which she says never happened and says she left multiple messages and emails.

RCMP Const. James Grandy confirmed the April 29 incident, and said that Wolchuk has been away, but that he will be asked to try contacting Anna again. Grandy added that in Wolchuk's report on the matter, he claimed that he has tried to contact Anna but had no option to leave a voicemail.

For Anna, the larger concern is her community's loss in faith in the RCMP. Exactly one week after this incident, thieves hit her subdivision again, and surveillance footage from her neighbours leads her to believe it was the same thieves.

"Three more homes were hit. They had some kind of a jack and jacked up the garages of three or four people in our subdivision. Thousands of dollars of stuff was stolen, " Anna said, adding she is worried that people are going to feel like they are left to their own devices.

"Not only do they not come when you call, but then they're telling us the chances of getting our stuff back is really slim," she said.

"We have a 78-year-old neighbour that tells me he's now thinking about getting a weapon. So that scares me, that people are going to start doing that because they're not having the faith that RCMP are going to show up."