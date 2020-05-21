South Okanagan top cop wants local detachment commanders to have more power, responsiblities

Photo: Contributed Supt. Brian Hunter at a Penticton council meeting earlier this year.

Supt. Brian Hunter of the South Okanagan-Similkameen RCMP says his plan as top cop is to give more power to local detachment commanders in the region to let them address the issues specific to their own communities.

At a Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board meeting Thursday, Hunter addressed the board with his first 2020 quarterly report after three and a half months on the job, and took a moment to ask the directors for feedback on his vision.

"I just want to advise the board that I am working with our area detachment commanders to give them a lot more autonomy and ability to command their local detachment," Hunter explained.

"Every community has its own specific issues and every community will have its own way of dealing with those issues ... All of our area commanders are very excited about this.”

Increased autonomy would mean more control of local community planning, consultation with local officials and the like.

Regional areas that don't have a specific commander, Area D Okanagan Falls, Area E Naramata, Area F West Bench and Area I Kaleden/Apex, have been assigned a liaison member from the Penticton detachment.

Hunter said that his commanders and liaisons have already begun reaching out to their local directors.

"It’s really important to me that we get wheat I call a casual relationship with our local [leaders],” he added.

While each community has its own problems, Hunter noted some common themes, including crime reduction and traffic safety.

From the RCMP's perspective up and down the region, a pervasive frustration is the ongoing freeze on the court system due to COVID-19 resulting in a default to accused criminals getting bail rather than being sent to prison to await trial.

"Having a client of ours remanded is basically not happening anymore unless it is a very serious vent where public safety is an extreme issue,” Hunter said, offering an example of a well-known prolific offender arrested just last week with over a dozen new charges who was right back on the street the next day.

“That’s just the world we’re facing right now, we’re going to continue to do our job and do it well, but it’s definitely a point of frustration for our members.”

Hunter said he is planning a "more robust" crime reduction plan for the entire region with a focus on prolific offenders that he will present at a later date.

As for the coming summer months, he will have two extra members during peak policing hours of 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and members on over time Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

Hunter called previously implemented overtime hours spent on daytime officers "feel good patrols" without much real use.

“I’m looking to spend money to bring down our crime rate," he said.

A final note was directed at the detachment in Oliver, which has been without a permanent commander in place. Hunter said optimistically, they will have one in place in eight months.

"If this was Brian Hunter Security Company we’d have them hired next week, but it’s not," he said. "The RCMP is known a the big red machine sometimes, and the big red machine can sometimes move a little slow.”

A number of the regional directors spoke up to praise Hunter for the more community-focused command plan, noting that their local commanders have already reached out.

The board also indicated it would be interested in bringing all the local commanders before the board, perhaps twice a year, so local concerns and questions could be addressed.