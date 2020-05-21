156606
Penticton  

Coyote Cruises sets opening date, plans for COVID-19

Coyote Cruises will open

Coyote Cruises, Penticton's popular channel floating business, has set an opening date for the summer after previously wondering whether COVID-19 would cancel their season. 

Mike Campol, director of projects and partnerships with the Penticton Indian Band’s K’uL Group, said June 27 will see their floaties return to the water. 

"We're obviously looking at crowds forming and how we can deal with that," he said, adding there will be an extreme focus on cleaning of their equipment and facilities. 

Plans include social-distancing protocols at all entrance and exit points, including fencing. Party floats are also likely a no-no. 

Campol also said their busses are a concern, and will be the focus of sanitization and social distancing rules. 

No restrictions on floating the channel, whether with a Coyote Cruises rental or a personal floatie, have been announced by the city or province. 

