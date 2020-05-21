156606
156110
Penticton  

Penticton dragonboat festival not cancelled yet

Dragonboat clings to hope

Story: 300564

The Penticton Dragonboat Festival is clinging to hope it might be able to go forward this September. 

"We will continue to work with provincial and local authorities, but we haven’t cancelled yet. It is our hope that more of the COVID-19 pandemic will be behind us by the time of the [festival], and everybody will be ready to celebrate," the festival wrote in a press release 

Race management is looking at ways to modify the event to comply with whatever regulations are in place mid-September.

One festival society event has already been cancelled. 

The Okanagan Super Sprints and Senior Sprints Challenge is cancelled and refunds are being processed. 

The society is "cautiously optimistic" that training for the season can begin soon, and is working with provincial and local authorities toward that goal. 

