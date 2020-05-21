156606
Penticton  

Penticton outdoor clinic sees dozens of patients a day

Chelsea Powrie

The temporary outdoor medical clinic located at McLaren Arena in Penticton, erected to help deal with the COVID-19 crisis, has seen an uptick in patients during its time in operation. 

Dr. Jennifer Begin is one of the many South Okanagan physicians, nurses and other healthcare workers who have volunteered their time to the facility in recent weeks.

"When we very first started, we were probably seeing between four and six people per day. And then we merged a few weeks ago with Public Health to doing the COVID swabs ass well," Begin explained.

"So for the most part we are seeing 25 to 30 patients come through here a day." 

Appointments are only by referral, and while COVID testing is a key component, not everyone who comes through has virus-related concerns. 

"Most of the patients that are assessed here in person are due to respiratory concerns. But there are some patients that are assessed for other symptoms as well, that they don't have access to their family doctor or nurse practitioner and so we can actually assess them here in person for non-COVID issues as well." 

Interior health has seen 182 confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday, none of which have been confirmed by the government to be in Penticton. 

Begin said test results are turned around in about 24 hours via a testing operation in Kelowna, but she and the other staff members at the Penticton site are unaware of any breakouts in Penticton, following Dr. Bonnie Henry's daily updates like everyone else. 

She said a lack of news regarding COVID-19 in Penticton is good news. 

"Part of it is luck, so we haven't had that significant one case that builds a cluster around it. We've also had a great uptake from the community in following Dr. Henry's orders, staying at home, physical distancing if you need to go out, if you have symptoms, self-isolating," Begin said. 

"Really, Penticton's story has been one of hope and community."

Information on how to get tested at the clinic can be found here

-with files from Dale Cory

