156606
Penticton  

Naramata fire crews rescued 2 kids, an adult from flipped sailboat Wednesday afternoon

Rescued from flipped boat

- | Story: 300517

A pair of kids and and adult got into trouble on Okanagan Lake Wednesday afternoon, requiring local fire crews to help rescue them. 

Naramata Fire Rescue and the Penticton Fire Department both responded to a call about an upside-down sailboat stranded in windy waters off the 4th Street boat launch. Two kids and an adult, all wearing life jackets, were sitting atop the flipped boat. 

Whenever a call comes in on the south end of Okanagan Lake, both Naramata Fire and Penticton Fire respond. 

In this case Naramata crews coordinated the rescue. 

"It was only about 250 metres off the Naramata [boat launch], so they were there way before us," Forster said. "Naramata helped them and got them to shore and everything was okay." 

The sailboat was also dealt with by the Naramata fire boat.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

157053
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4157245
#192-1880 Old Boucherie
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$144,900
more details
157964




Send us your News Tips!


153486


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Buddy
Buddy Penticton SPCA >


157307


That’s annoying

Galleries
We can’t quite put our finger on why these images are so irritating….  
That’s annoying (2)
Galleries
Parrot imitates door stopper
Must Watch
Silly parrot finds a new toy.
Joe Rogan signs $100 million podcast deal with Spotify
Showbiz
Comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive...
Weird Wednesday- May 20, 2020
Galleries
A very weird gallery for your enjoyment.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152945