Naramata fire crews rescued 2 kids, an adult from flipped sailboat Wednesday afternoon

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Rescue off flipped sailboat near Naramata Wednesday.

A pair of kids and and adult got into trouble on Okanagan Lake Wednesday afternoon, requiring local fire crews to help rescue them.

Naramata Fire Rescue and the Penticton Fire Department both responded to a call about an upside-down sailboat stranded in windy waters off the 4th Street boat launch. Two kids and an adult, all wearing life jackets, were sitting atop the flipped boat.

Whenever a call comes in on the south end of Okanagan Lake, both Naramata Fire and Penticton Fire respond.

In this case Naramata crews coordinated the rescue.

"It was only about 250 metres off the Naramata [boat launch], so they were there way before us," Forster said. "Naramata helped them and got them to shore and everything was okay."

The sailboat was also dealt with by the Naramata fire boat.