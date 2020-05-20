156834
Penticton  

Penticton ponders new normal for public facilities

City looks to 'new normal'

Penticton council heard more details about the city's rollout plan for a "new normal" at Tuesday's meeting. 

Select outdoor recreation facilities are already open, and in the coming months, more will follow in stages. Recreatioin, culture and entertainment "really have seen the greatest impact" during COVID-19, said Bregje Kozak, said city director of recreation and facilities. 

Phase 2b is due in the coming weeks, including reopening of soccer fields, baseball diamonds and parks for organized sports and rentals, followed by Phase 2c  including basketball courts, volleyball courts and splash points, though they are still working out the details to keep the facilities safe. 

"Those particular areas have a lot of high touch points and social distancing its hard to achieve,” Kozak said. 

Phase 3 from June to September and beyond will focus on indoor facilities, with modified programming and limited rentals. The Community Centre, arenas, Cleland Theatre, Penticton Public Library and Penticton Museum & Archives will start being made available. 

“Obviously some of our indoor facilities like pools and change rooms will take a little bit longer to open up,” Kozak explained. 

The Okanagan Hockey Group will be back on the ice in June, with only six kids on the ice at a time. The group will also be renting the facilities in July and August for their summer hockey camps. 

The final phase is what Kozak calls the "new normal." 

"What that exactly looks like in all areas we don’t know yet,” Kozak said. “The one thing that I know we're all waiting for is concerts, large events, conventions … and of course we all know that won’t happen [until we have herd immunity or immunizations achieved]."

She warned council that will likely involve increased costs and decreased revenues at all city facilities. 

"With the new normal we anticipate less people will be allowed in our spaces,” Kozak explained. “We need to balance the financial impact with the need for wellness, social and fitness activities.”

She is hopeful that full reopening of facilities, under new normal rules, will be achievable by fall. 

