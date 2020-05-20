Pentictonites warned of man lurking near cars and garages

Photo: Contributed CrimeStoppers is warning the South Okanagan about this individual.

CrimeStoppers in the South Okanagan has put out a public warning to the region about an individual.

The organization shared a photo of a man believed to be looking in cars for things to steal.

"This person allegedly likes to prowl about neighbourhoods in Penticton and enter garages and such," reads their post.

They followed up with a second photo about two other individuals, seen below, who have allegedly been spotted casing cars in underground garages in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit an anonymous online tip here.