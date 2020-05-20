Shuttleworth Creek is rising; just normal says RDOS

Dale Cory

Shuttleworth Creek is rising, and Okanagan Falls residents are growing concerned.

“It’s definitely getting faster, and it’s more full than I’ve ever seen it before,” said Brockle Place resident Heather Jackson. “When I sit on my deck, it’s more full than I’ve ever seen it before. The noise of it — it sounds like the trees are rustling. But it’s not, it’s just the creek.”

While the creek is rising, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen officials are adamant the current conditions do not indicate a flood is imminent.

“We’re at the peak of freshet right now, and everything is as we expect it would be,” said RDOS board chair Karla Kozakevich. “And we are actually doing a lot better than we had the past three years. So we are not seeing any flooding at this time with Shuttleworth Creek.”

It was just two years ago when the creek overflowed its banks, forcing residents to deal with flooded homes and an evacuation.

“I remember everything. Right here where we’re standing, it was an absolute mess. This bridge and driveway doesn’t look anything like it looks like now. It was collapsed into the creek,” said Jackson.

“We had sandbagged at the end of our driveway, and when I stepped over the sandbags onto the street, I had to steady myself because the current of the water on the street was so fast. They took my mom out in the firetruck. I walked out because I had to make sure things were okay at home, pictures were up high, just in case the water did come in our house. I remember it vividly.”

The RDOS has a sandbag filling station located at Keogan Sports Park in Okanagan Falls. Residents are urged to fill up sandbags, and begin sandbagging their properties if they feel it’s necessary.

“The protocol for folks that have concerns with flooding of their properties is to look after their property, and so they should take to protect their properties with the sand,” said Kozakevich. “If their homes are impacted, they can call the RDOS for assistance.”

In the meantime, Jackson and other OK Falls residents will continue to closely monitor creek levels.

“Well I can kinda go by that tree, the big one with the knots in it. The creek was probably a foot higher then, than it is now. And it was just as fast,” she said.

“You know rumours in a small town that we’re going to flood, and that the snow in the hills is still coming down. And that may very well be true. I’m just going by what I see in our backyard. And so far, so good. It’s not going any higher on that tree that I gauge it by.”

At this point, a lack of heat and rain has allowed for a slow snow melt — the perfect situation.

“Right now it’s actually better than we were expecting for this time of year with the snowpack. So things could be worse,” said Kozakevich.

“We’re really seeing minimal effects right now. Some localized flooding in some other areas. But it’s flooding that occurs every year in those locations, and it’s not of a huge impact to homeowners. So we are doing quite well.”

