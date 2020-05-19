Bear and 5 cubs spotted in residential Penticton neighbourhood

Photo: WIldSafe BC A bear and five cubs have been spotted in a residential area of Penticton, and WildSafe BC urges residents to be aware and bear-proof their garbage and other attractants.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen's WildSafe BC program is warning Penticton residents of a mother bear with an unusually large number of cubs spotted in the Wiltse neighbourhood.

She was spotted in the Upper Evergreen Drive area of Wiltse with five babies tagging along, an extraordinarily rare number for one bear.

In order to keep her and her family alive, residents are urged to be extra vigilant about potential attractants.

"With five cubs to feed, she will be working very hard to keep herself fed and care for the cubs," reads an information release from WildSafe BC.

Every year, bears who get accustomed to eating garbage and relying on human food have to be put down by conservation officers.

"Be extra careful with garbage and attractants, keep pets leashed when walking in the interface zones, and be alert. Let's all keep her and her family wild and the community safe."

For more information on how to keep your home bear safe, click here.