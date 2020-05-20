West Bench public transit delayed by COVID-19

Photo: Contributed Bus service to West Bench delayed, says RDOS.

A proposed public transit system in West Bench has been potentially delayed due to COVID-19, but authorities are still hoping to gather public input in the meantime.

In September 2019, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen launched the inquiry in September 2019 at West Bench Elementary, learning from local Area F residents that many supported the establishment of transit service.

An introductory service, providing two or three round trips on weekdays, was originally slated to be implemented by September 2020 after more feedback was gathered. The RDOS had been planning to hold another open house, but feedback will now be online-only due to the ongoing pandemic.

They are still hoping residents will respond here to add to existing data on what service level residents would like to see from their public transit options in West Bench.

Once the survey data is collected and analyzed, a follow-up survey will present options for West Bench transit service based on community feedback. Survey results will help establish routes and schedules.

The RDOS now expects BC Transit may not implement service until 2021.