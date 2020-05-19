Penticton Yacht Club patio to welcome more guests

Photo: Contributed Penticton Yacht Club expanding its patio.

Penticton council has voted to allow the Penticton Yacht Club to expand its patio seating capacity from 32 to 70.

The club, located at 293 Marina Way, already has a liquor primary license for their patio and operates from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with no amplified music allowed.

They did not seek expansion of the hours, just more seating. At Tuesday's council meeting, staff noted that the operation has received only one registered noise complaint in the past 24 months, and during the public consultation period for this proposed change, they received three letters in support and one in opposition.

In response to that letter of concern, which mentioned noise as a key potential worry, the facility assured city staff that they would be implementing a new noise policy for 2020 to ensure increased capacity keeps noise to a minimum.

Staff also noted that more chairs won't mean they will be operating at full capacity just yet. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

"I think this would be a wonderful addition especially given COVID and trying to get outdoors more so I fully support this," said Coun. Katie Robinson.

Council passed the motion unanimously.