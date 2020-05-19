Penticton's annual public statue unveiling going online

Photo: Contributed The City of Penticton installs Paul Reimer's "Breakwater," one of five other sculptures that will be on public display for the year.

Penticton's annual public sculpture exhibit, which sees pieces of art displayed at locations along Okanagan Lake and downtown, would usually kick off with a public reception and opening ceremony, but not this year.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city will be adding a virtual element to the sculpture exhibit.

"This program has been very successful over the past four years and we are excited to see it carry on this year," said recreation business supervisor Kelsey Johnson.

"Most of the steps in the process of procuring and showcasing the exhibit had taken place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, apart from the actual installation of the sculptures. We wanted to see the rest of the project continue in order to provide our residents an arts and culture experience at a time when we aren’t able to offer as much.”

The year-long display sees sculptures from around BC displayed from May to April. The 2020-21 season is now in place, and beginning on June 1, residents will be able to enjoy the statues using a virtual walking app rather than a traditional walking tour.

“Arts and culture is a very important aspect in this City as we continue to create vibrancy in our downtown. Although many 2020 projects had to be put on hold this year, Council and I are happy to see that this program could continue to give our residents a cultural experience along our lakeshore walkway,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.

Residents can learn more about the six sculptures on display this year and watch for the virtual tour here.