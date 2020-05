Photo: Contributed RCMP arrested one driver for allegedly being intoxicated before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning in Penticton

RCMP arrested one person before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning in Penticton for allegedly being intoxicated behind the wheel.

A two-vehicle collision saw police and fire crews called to the scene on Carmi Avenue between Bracewell and Columbia.

Const. James Grandy said one of the drivers was taken into custody on suspicion of intoxication.

There were no injuries.