Penticton  

Penticton pageant royalty keeping their crowns another year

Miss Penticton reigns on

Penticton's local pageant royalty will be continuing to represent the community through 2021 as a result of the cancelled Miss Penticton pageant this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

Miss Penticton Amrit Dhaliwal, who was crowned at last year's Peach Fest, and Princess Anne Hughes will continue their roles keep their crowns until next year.

"[We] would like to thank the seven amazing current 2020-2021 candidates, organizers, and judging panel for their hard work and dedication," reads a statement from Penticton Royalty Society president Jo Sommerfeld. 

"Because of the current COVID-19 situation, concerns for the safety of participants, and the cancellation of various community events; the Society feels it is necessary to cancel the current year’s pageant season."

The society says they hope for "a safe return to all the wonderful community events that our beautiful city enjoys."

