Penticton  

Penticton mother-to-be not letting COVID-19 stop her joy over her impending birth

A COVID-19 pregnancy

It’s called a baby shower, though rain showers aren't supposed to be part of the plan. But neither was being pregnant during a global pandemic.

Yet, expectant Penticton mom Christa Braden still finds the positives out of these difficult times.

And so does her sister Toni Braden who started planning Christa’s baby shower the minute she found out her sister was pregnant.

“We had the baby shower all planned out months ago. It was going to be at Skaha Lake Park on May 16. There was going to be tons of games and giveaways and Christa surrounded by family and friends. Then everything changed really quick,” said Toni about COVID-19.

With social distancing to keep everyone safe, Toni had to get creative.

“I thought of doing a zoom baby shower but it just didn’t feel like something from the heart. That’s when the drive-by baby shower was brought up. It was perfect. No better way to do it. We still have thank you goodie bags, visitors from a distance and a snack table. I always try to look for a positive in every negative and this was it,” said Toni.

On Sunday, May 17, under a big blue tent, Christa watched with delight as vehicle after vehicle pulled up to say hi to the mom-to-be and spread some baby cheer.

“It’s been perfect,” said Christa on Sunday. “So many people came by, some with balloons all over the cars, and everyone spoiled me with gifts,” she said pointing to the full gift table. “I feel very lucky.”

“A drive-by baby shower is the next best thing. My sister, mom and [my husband] Garik’s mom MJ will be the hosts,” said Christa before the shower. “It will be just as special as any other shower would. There will still be guests driving by, saying hi from a distance."

“Of course, it would be nice to visit everyone all together and hug everyone. But distance is just a test to see how far love can travel,” said Christa. “We are all grateful we can still do something just as amazing.”

Staying positive seems to be the way this family has made the pandemic experience a little easier to bear.

“I had a whole birthing plan. My midwife dropped the news in March that the only ones allowed in the room was my midwife and Garik and that my sister can't be there,” said Christa.

“I'd love to have my sister in the birthing room with me. I'd love more than ever for my dad to be down from Alberta for the birth of his first grandbaby. But have I let it bring me down? Absolutely not. I'm beyond grateful for what we can do and for bringing this baby into our lives.”

