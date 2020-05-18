Loans soon to be available for local small businesses

Photo: Contributed Loans available for South Okanagan small businesses.

Community Futures Okanagan-Similkameen is letting local small businesses know they will be helping facilitate interest-free federal funds to lend out to community businesses that did not qualify for the Canada Emergency Business Account or the Business Credit Availability Program.

"We would like our business community to know that while we have not yet received the Regional Relief and Recovery Funds to lend out, we are taking contact information of interested area businesses in order to pass on application details once they are available," reads a statement from the organization.

The initiative has been providing financing and business resources to rural small businesses and communities in the South Okanagan-Similikameen since 1985 through a local volunteer-led board, with funding from the Western Economic Diversification federal government program.

“Over the past eight weeks, we have heard daily from businesses in the community about the difficult situations many of them are in. We are glad to be able to bring relief to some of those businesses thru delivering a portion of the federal government’s financial aid for small businesses," said Charles Cornell, general manager.

They can help with emergency loans of $40,000 or less for businesses that meet the following criteria:

The small business must have been viable and not experiencing any liquidity or other financial difficulties as of March 1, 2020.

The small business must have experienced a material adverse effect on business operations on or after March 1, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business established before March 1, 2020

Be a sole proprietorship, partnership (except professional services), corporation, social enterprise, or other similar organization.

Eligible expenses include operating expenses, payroll and other non-deferrable expenses that are critical to the business' continuity.

Eligible communities are: Penticton, Naramata, Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton Indian Band, Osoyoos Indian Band, Upper Similkameen Indian Band, Lower Similkameen Indian Band, Twin Lakes, Oyama, Keremeos, Hedley, Princeton, Cawston, Bridesville, Coalmont, Tulameen and Apex.

