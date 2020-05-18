OSNS finds ways to spread joy during tough times

So last week, they decided to brighten the mood with a drive-thru reverse parade for all of the parents and kids who have been unable to be physically in the centre for so many weeks.

Staff members dressed in costumers, cheered and held signs as more than 70 cars filed by.

Many attendees had dressed up as well, and decorated their vehicles.

Another bright spot in the week for OSNS was a much-appreciated donation. Killy and Joe Kondola from Hometown Furniture presented the centre with a $2,000 cheque.

Killy was a board member for the OSNS for seven years and the organization says this donation is just more proof that "she is indeed a good friend to the OSNS."