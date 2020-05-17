Indoor/outdoor six-year-old cat loves to play — and eat!

Dale Cory

Neptune is cute and fluffy, loves to play — and eat — and is seeking a new home.

Neptune Is one of many cats currently housed at the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

He may be heading into foster care for the short term — but looks forward to finding his forever home.

“We did trace his tatoo back with another rescue group we work with and the owners did not come forward to claim him. He is now available for adoption," said animal care director Jess Beyer. "He’s middle-aged, about six years old. He’s very sweet, but he’s a very large cat, so he will need somebody who understands cat behaviors to make sure he is supported with his needs.”

Neptune has had a street life, which doesn’t make him comfortable with being only indoors.

“We are open to an indoor/outdoor home for him, as long as it’s daytime only and he’s brought in before dusk,” said Beyer. “We really want him to be supported in that type of environment, and make sure his shots are up to date.”

Beyer insists that whomever takes Neptune home will love their new addition to the household.

“He’s incredibly loving and incredibly sweet. He needs to be an only-cat. No dogs and no young kids please,” she said. “If you’re interested in Neptune, please let us know. We’d love for you to meet him. He’s an incredible large friend.”

At this point, because of his needs, Neptune will go into the Critteraid foster care program.

“One of our foster parents is going to allow him to have one room in their house where he doesn’t interact with other cats,” said Beyer. “That’s really important for him. He will be isolated from everyone else so he doesn’t get in any fights, does not cross-contaminate and bring any diseases into the home. But he’ll get the love and care and time and support he needs.”

Critteraid is always searching for good foster homes.

“We’re always happy to teach you and explain how that goes. It’s great for people who can’t commit to a long-term relationship with a cat,” said Beyer. “Foster care is just a great support system for them to have so they don't have to be at the sanctuary. That’s not where they’re comfortable.”

Anyone interested in adopting Neptune or any of the many animals at Critteraid can click here, or call Byer at 250-488-3226 to find out how to proceed.