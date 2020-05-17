Economic Development Task Force to address Penticton council

Photo: Contributed

The Economic Recovery Task Force will put a number of recommendations forward when Penticton council convenes virtually for its May 19 meeting.

The task force was assembled to assist the community in its recovery from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the task force will ask council to waive fees for sidewalk/storefront use permits and relax design standards for 2020.

The group of local business leaders will also ask council to continue looking for ways to promote safety and security city wide, supporting Bylaw and RCMP, and it will ask for support as it relates to the security of the industrial park through a Crime Prevention campaign.

Finally, the task force will ask council to support recovery efforts through the ‘Love Local Penticton’ campaign, which was kicked off last week.

A ‘Penticton Strong’ video will also be debuted during the council meeting. It was produced by the economic development department.

In other related agenda items, Slackwater Brewing is asking for a variance to the Martin Street Storefront Bylaw, allowing for more individual flexibility for the design of the patio area, while ensuring safety and protection of city infrastructure. This bylaw modification would also benefit other businesses within the 200 Block of Martin Street.

Council will also be asked to weigh in on an application from the Penticton Yacht Club for a Liquor Primary structural change. The Yacht club, located at 293 Marina Way, is seeking to increase the exterior patio area and occupant load from 32 persons to 70 persons.