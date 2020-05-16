More than $40,000 in bursaries headed to local students

Photo: Contributed Pictured are Peter Haubrich (Fund holder) with Mindy Rollins the recipient of The Thea Haubrich Legacy Fund in 2019.

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan/Similkameen is offering a wide range of bursaries to students who have graduated within the past five years.

If you are pursuing a post-secondary education, or have graduated from a high school located within the boundaries of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen in the last five years, you may be eligible for money.

The CFSOS is offering bursaries ranging from $250 to $3,000. Bursaries are financial-need based awards that do not rely on academic achievements. And a bonus, they don’t have to be repaid.

“We now have 10 different endowment funds that will be offering bursaries to local students,” said Sarah Trudeau, manager of grants and community initiatives at CFSOS. “These endowment funds were created by local donors who believe in the value of education and its power to improve quality of life for an individual and their family. Each endowment fund has certain specifications about who they want their funds to be awarded to.”

The Sharon Amos Legacy Fund for the Arts was established after well-known community leader Sharon Amos passed away. The Fund awards bursaries to students pursuing education in music and arts, preferably performing arts.

The Dr. John & Kathy Scarfo Bursary Fund awards students who live an active and healthy lifestyle and who are pursuing education in an effort to improve life for themselves and their families.

The South Okanagan Aboriginal Education Fund was established in 2013 by anonymous donors from the area. Shortly after the announcement of this new fund another anonymous donor came forward and donated an additional $10,000 to the bursary fund.

The Thea Haubrich Legacy Fund was created after the tragic death of Thea Haubrich in 2013. Haubrich was a leading practitioner and promoter of Encaustic Art. The endowment fund was established with the goal of providing ongoing financial support to artists — with a focus on encaustic art — wanting to further their education.

The Okanagan Fest-of-Ale Bursary Fund provides bursaries to students pursuing a second year of post-secondary education in the brewing industry or intermediate level, accredited online courses in the brewing industry.

The Culver Family Bursary Fund is open to a student entering at least the second year of an undergraduate degree program, or entering a graduate program, with a focus on the Humanities, which may include modern languages or linguistics, classic languages, native languages, philosophy, anthropology or sociology.

The Lynn & Brian Jackson Endowment for Fine Arts is open to students pursuing post-secondary education in a fine arts program at a university, college, or trade school which grants recognized degrees or certificates.

The Irene & Charles Armstrong Bursary Fund is open to students who are pursuing post-secondary education and have permanent mental health impairment.

The L&R Supplementary Bursary Fund is open to students who are pursuing any form of education to upgrade employment qualification.

Kaleden Bursary Fund students applying must live or have lived in the Kaleden area (including Twin Lakes/White Lake Road and St. Andrews by the Lake).

For more information, specific funding criteria, and application forms, please visit the Community Foundation’s website.

The deadline for applications is June 1, 2020.