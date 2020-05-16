Okanagan establishments preparing to open doors

Dale Cory

The notices of closure at most Okanagan restaurants, bars and pubs due to the COVID-19 crisis are about to be removed.

As of next Tuesday, they can reopen. But there are a lot of regulations they must follow to keep their patrons and staff safe.

“There are going to be a lot less seats in our establishments than right now. We won’t have as many staff on board as we used to have. And I’m looking forward to getting them back to work,” said David Prystay of Penticton Lakeside Resort, which houses the Hooded Merganser and Barking Parrot. “We’ll space our tables accordingly and put the proper signage on the floors and walls and doors. Then we’ll be good to go. We’ve got all the sanitization procedures in place already. All of the staff have been trained already.

"The staff information is out there already. We just want to make sure we’re set up for staff safety and customer safety has been taken care of before we open.”

Restaurants and bars are still filtering through safety procedures put out by WorkSafeBC.

“Workers have to be aware of what the rules are, how close they can get to the customers, what they can touch, transferring of payments, plates — all that stuff has to be taken into account,” said Prystay. “Whether they’re wearing gloves, or not, and cleaning procedures, who specifically is clearing the tables, and does that person wear gloves, or not. We think so.”

Some restaurants, such as La Casa Ouzeria, added delivery and take-out service during the pandemic, and look forward to getting back to the business of hosting patrons inside their restaurant.

“With the new COVID-19 policies the WCB has just come out with, we’ll be implementing a lot of those with social distancing between tables and spacing guests appropriately,” said La Casa Ouzeria owner Minas Portalaki. “And we have some ideas about service. So our plan is to bring our frontend and backend staff back, and discuss what our vision and game plan is going forward.”

For many establishments, it will be a steep learning curve post-COVID.

“It will be ongoing coaching with the staff, and reminding, and even the guests, making sure the guests who come through the door are not sick or have a cold, and vice versa for a staff, if they have a cold, stay home,” said Portalaki. “We want to make sure we’re doing our part in the community to make sure we’re upholding our standard here at the restaurant.

“You know, it’s going to be great to come back and see all the staff and guests, and the patrons who have supported us over the years since 1996.”

Restaurants, bars and pub throughout the Okanagan are making plans to reopen, one of many positive signs since the pandemic began more than two months ago.