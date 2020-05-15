156606
Penticton  

Some RDOS facilities open up, people urged to stay local

RDOS opens some facilities

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has reopened some outdoor facilities, but still urges non-local visitors to stay home. 

Outdoor tennis, pickle ball and basketball courts are now open, as well as the skatepark at Keogan Sports Park and public washroom facilities. 

Public playgrounds and indoor courts within the RDOS remain closed until further notice.

Some BC Parks facilities also opened this week, prompting the RDOS to remind outside visitors that now is not the time to rush to visit.

“Many of our smaller communities and rural recreational lakes throughout the Regional District have been inundated with visitors which puts health care professionals, first responders and all citizens at risk,” said RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re asking visitors to continue following provincial health directives and temporarily avoid all non-essential travel.” 

With the influx of visitors, any medical issues due to COVID-19 will also put small rural hospitals and health care facilities over capacity, and unable to serve both visitors and residents.

The RDOS thanks the public for its cooperation and understanding. 

