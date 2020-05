Photo: Contributed A Lotto Max ticket sold in Penticton is worth $1 million.

Penticton, check your Lotto Max tickets — there is a million dollar winner somewhere out there.

A ticket sold before the May 1 Lotto Max draw was purchased in Penticton according to the organization, and it's still out there.

That ticket is worth a whopping $1,052,328.

Find out if you're the lucky winner by checking the numbers here