Penticton  

Ironman 2020 in Penticton has been cancelled due to virus

Ironman officially cancelled

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

The City of Penticton has released its official statements on the loss of Ironman this summer. 

“We are very disappointed for the athletes, volunteers and our community to miss out on such an important and exciting event, but we must prioritize the health and safety of all those involved,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“We look forward to welcoming IRONMAN Canada home to Penticton in 2021.” 

ORIGINAL: 12:20 p.m.

The much-lauded return of Ironman to Penticton will have to wait. 

Ironman Canada confirmed Friday the event, due to take place Aug. 30, will not take place due to COVID-19 rules on gatherings and events set by the province.

"We are working diligently on all potential options and further event updates will be communicated as soon as possible," a statement from the organization reads. 

Athletes that are registered for the race will receive an email with further details.

"In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future," the statement concludes.

The event had been expected to bring 10,000 people to the city and provide a major economic boost

