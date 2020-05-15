156606
Penticton  

Free income tax clinic for low income people

Free tax help is back

Story: 300114

The Penticton and Area Access Centre has re-opened its free tax clinic with safety protocols in place after being shut down in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The volunteer-run program managed by Shirley is for low income people with physical copies of their income statements and government issued photo ID.

Staff will conduct a short phone interview when booking, then assign an available time on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The building is locked and no walk-ins are accepted. 

Clients who have face masks are asked to wear them. 

Call 250-493-6822 to book an appointment. For further information on the Penticton and Area Access Centre click here.

