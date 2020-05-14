Wayne McKenzie retires from fire department as captain

Photo: Contributed Fire chief Larry Watkinson congratulates Wayne McKenzie on his retirement.

Wayne McKenzie has retired after 40 years with the Penticton Fire Department, and by all accounts, he was a model firefighter who had the respect of everyone he worked with.

McKenzie went through the ranks from dispatch, to firefighter, and retired as a captain.

His final day was May 8 – a somewhat low-key COVID-19 physical distancing party during the 10 a.m. coffee break at Fire Hall No. 201, consisting of coffee, and of course, cake.

“I really kind of prefer the smaller setting like that. I’m not a real loud kind of person, so I really enjoyed it,” said McKenzie. “Normally the fire department has a bigger celebration, and invites retired guys and family, but this year because of coronavirus, that couldn’t take place.”

McKenzie took time out of his ‘busy’ retirement schedule to spend a few minutes with Castanet this week, and reflect on his years with the department.

“I started with the fire department in 1978 at the age of 18. I have 28-and-a-half years as a full-time member and nine years as a paid on-call member. I think three or four of those years were as a live-in,” recalled McKenzie. “Some of the things you think back on are some of the big fires — the Hamlets, the packing house when it burned down. And of course, you think of the people you work with and that sort of thing.”

McKenzie’s retirement came just a few weeks after that of Mike Richards, who also retired as a captain. The two built up a department, and a life-long friendship.

“Mike and I both lived in the fire hall at the same time, back in the late 70s and early 80s,” said McKenzie. “He got hired into dispatch, then I got hired into dispatch. I then successfully got a position on the floor, and Mike left dispatch to become a fire inspector. Our careers have almost been mirrors of each other.”

McKenzie believes one of the biggest changes came a few years ago when dispatch was moved to Kelowna.

“One of the most positive changes has been our new Chief, Larry Watkinson, and not just for the fire department, but for the city as well,” stated McKenzie. “He’s just tuned into — not just making the fire department a better place, but the city a better place as well.

“We have a real positive energy in the city and within the fire department. The working atmosphere right now is just so good.”

Mike and his wife Marca have plans to travel down south, but COVID-19 has put that on hold. He believes they will get a lot of cross-country skiing in next winter.

“It’s weird though having retired. I’ve only been into it for a few days, and it’s got a weird feel to it — like I don’t really belong anywhere anymore,” said McKenzie. “I’m sure that will resolve itself, but I’m kind of just figuring out where I am in life right now.”

A sign of just how much respect McKenzie’s fellow firefighters had for the retiring firefighter came via the Penticton Professional Fire Fighters Facebook page.

“Congratulations Wayne, enjoy your retirement. It was an honour working with you,” said Randy Wilkes. "From live-ins, dispatch, firefighter and executive you made it all better.”

“Congrats Wayne. Enjoyed the time with you. You are truly a good firefighter and friend. All the best,” said John Turner.

“Congratulations Captain Wayne! Wishing you all the best in the coming years. Thank you for your faithful service to our community,” said Michael Burghardt.

“Congratulations Wayne! It was a pleasure working with you. Thank you for your dedication to the department, and the community. Enjoy your retirement. You have earned it,” said Wayne Williams.