Penticton  

Nearly 1,000 customers without power in OK Falls area

OK Falls power restored

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Power has now been restored to all customers, according to Fortis BC. 

A Castanet reader indicated the source of the problem may have been in Skaha Estates where a beaver was chewing away at some trees and a windstorm felled them Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Of the customers previously without power, 640 now have power again. 

ORIGINAL: 2:40 p.m.

Fortis BC says nearly 1,000 customers are without power in the Okanagan Falls Area Thursday afternoon. 

An update on their website indicates 996 customers are without power stretching from the south end of Skaha Lake to the tip of Vaseux Lake. 

They do not have an expected time yet for power to return, nor have they shared a suspected cause for the outage.

Castanet will update with more information when available.

