Many indoor/outdoor cats up for adoption, ideal 'mousers'

Dale Cory

We have Jello, Karma, Johnny and Richie Richardson, just to name a few of our wonderful cats that are looking for more of an indoor, outdoor home.

"They're very shy and mistrusting of people due to their rough start in life, but they really do deserve a forever place of their own," said Jess Byer, Critteraid animal director. "They do well in a home where they're allowed to go inside and outside because unfortunately, that's all they've ever known. And not so much for petting. More for mousing and keeping the property clean of rodents, as well as just something beautiful to look at."

Richie is one of our beautiful boys, and with time he would learn to trust a family and expand his loving behavior with more and more trust.

Anyone interested in adopting Karma, Johnny and Richie Richardson, or any of the many indoor/outdoor cats can call Byer at 250-488-3226 to find out how to proceed.