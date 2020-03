Photo: Contributed

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings received some great news Saturday.

Cannings had chosen to self-isolate at his Ottawa apartment after attending an event at which an attendee had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, he tweeted out the news that his test had come back negative.

It's expected Cannings will now be able to return to his riding, and home, in the near future.