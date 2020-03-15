Penticton shoppers voice concern over panic shopping

Dale Cory

At Walmart in Penticton Saturday, there was a lineup outside the door at 7 a.m.

Within a few minutes of the store opening, toilet paper was sold out. It was the same situation at Superstore.

It appears panic shopping has set in.

However, that’s not the case with everyone.

“I think it’s a bit ridiculous. I mean, people are just going crazy. I think, for not absolutely nothing, but, if you have a two week quarantine, you don’t need to be going crazy causing shortages,” said Rita Reid.

“I just found out from an employee that people are buying toilet paper in here, and they’re only allowing two rolls per person, and a family came in here, they each bought two rolls, then came outside the door and were selling them for double the price. Come on folks. Be sensible.”

Another shopper had a tough time understanding the logic of panic shopping.

“I don’t understand the psychology of the people that are panicking. Especially those that have three or four or five cases of toilet paper. I don’t know what they expect they’re going to be doing to use it all,” said Faith McEachern.

“But there’s none here at Walmart and there wasn’t any at Superstore the other day either, so, I don’t know.”

Another shopper says the panic shopping could have lasting effects.

“If people are going to continue to be this stupid, and I do call it stupidity. They call it a normal psychological impact where they actually follow suit. Well, grab some brains. Use some common sense. Because you’re going to drive up the price of shit. They’re not going to bring the price down after the price has gone up,” lamented Cyndy Bishop.

“And you’re going to end up purchasing so much that you're going to end up with senior people not having enough because they can’t afford anything. This is a really stupid thing that’s happening.

"It hasn’t changed my purchase habits at all.”

For the time being, if you need toilet paper, you had better get in line early, or be faced with empty shelves.