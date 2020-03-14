City offers help for Penticton businesses dealing with Covid-19

Dale Cory

The list is long of events that have either been cancelled or postponed at South Okanagan Events Centre.

What remains to be seen is the impact on economic development in the city of Penticton.

“This is relatively new and we haven’t had a lot of push back one direction or the other from the business community or any potential people moving to the area or looking. I haven’t had any response to that one way or the other,” said city of Penticton economic development specialist Andrew Kemp. “To my point, it’s been quite positive up to date. But who knows what the future holds with a crisis situation like this.”

The BC government recently announced a ban on gatherings of 250 people or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city hosted a successful job fair Thursday, an event sponsored by Work BC.

However, Work BC has cancelled a job fair scheduled for Oliver March 18, and a Wage Subsidy and Employer Benefits Table Talk set for the Penticton Chamber boardroom March 17.

“I think that’s probably in response to some of the information coming out of the federal and provincial governments of reduction of those large public gatherings.I think that’s what we’ll see going forward is a reduction of those large public events," added Kemp. "We’re going to follow the direction of our public health authorities."

Kemp offers that the City of Penticton has advice for dealing with the crisis.

“One great way that businesses can plan is to look at Future Biz Penticton website. We hosted a response forum on how to respond to disaster for businesses,” said Kemp.

“Within that, Community Futures has done a great business continuity plan. That would be a great opportunity for businesses to take a look back and do some planning. The economic development department came together last fall to deliver on a course like this, and hopefully some of those resources can be put into use today.”