Alice Cooper, Gord Bamford concerts postponed

Photo: Contributed Gord Bamford, Alice Cooper concerts postponed.

Two tours that were due at the Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre in coming months have been pulled.

The Gord Bamford #Rednek Music Fest tour dates in March and April will be rescheduled to as-yet undetermined dates.

Tickets for the new show will be honoured for the new date, and if fans can't make it, refunds will be available.

Simlarly, Alice Cooper has suspended his Spring 2020 tour.

The tour will return in fall 2020 and if fans can't attend the new dates, they will get their money back.