154642
154568
Penticton  

Alice Cooper, Gord Bamford concerts postponed

Concerts pulled from SOEC

- | Story: 279417

Two tours that were due at the Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre in coming months have been pulled. 

The Gord Bamford #Rednek Music Fest tour dates in March and April will be rescheduled to as-yet undetermined dates. 

Tickets for the new show will be honoured for the new date, and if fans can't make it, refunds will be available. 

Simlarly, Alice Cooper has suspended his Spring 2020 tour. 

The tour will return in fall 2020 and if fans can't attend the new dates, they will get their money back. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

152440
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
3929695
#13 1101 Cameron Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$489,900
more details
152415




Send us your News Tips!


155982
Soft 103.9

Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Ginger
Ginger Penticton SPCA >


152483


TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Billie Eilish: ‘Therapy helped me feel more in control’
Music
Billie Eilish is in a "much better" place after seeking...
This is how ballerinas use the elliptical machine
Must Watch
How ballerinas use the elliptical. Priceless!
Sneezing around the dog
Must Watch
Corgi disapproves of anyone sneezing around him.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152426
150923