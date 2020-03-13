155392
Penticton  

Multiple Penticton events postponed due to COVID-19

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

The BC Interior RV Show and Fest of Ale have been added to the list of postponed events due at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, SOEC and other venues this spring. 

The RV show, booked for April 3 through 5, said in an email:  "At this moment in time, the venue has not officially cancelled the BC Interior RV Show ... The vendors, our volunteers and partners and then the media will be notified, in that order, of any official statement, as soon as it is available.”

Fest of Ale announced on social media that they too have "suspended" their festival, which was booked for April 17 and 18. 

They plan to make an announcement Monday, March 16 as to the permanent status of this year's festival. 

ORIGINAL: 2 p.m.

The TRUE Tourism Expo in Penticton is the latest large event in the city to announce a postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BC government recently announced a ban on gatherings of 250 people or more. With that in mind, the Travel Penticton team decided to push their annual expo. 

"Our members and employee health and safety are of top concern," reads their statement.

"[We] look to reschedule for early May. We We are keenly aware of the impact this situation is having on our tourism businesses and, frankly, the entire community."

Should an expo in May not be possible, Travel Penticton will be offering refunds on all registration fees. 

