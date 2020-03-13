154642
Penticton  

Summerland After Hours Clinic cutting hours due to doctor shortage

Clinic cutting hours

An ongoing doctor shortage in the South Okanagan has taken its toll on the Summerland After Hours Walk-In Clinic, which will now be closed Fridays. 

The clinic, which operates out of the Rosedale Medical Clinic, sent out a notice saying the changes will be effective immediately, due to there simply not being enough physicians to staff a seven day week. 

Regular hours Monday to Thursday of 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday of 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. remain unchanged. 

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience to Summerland residents requiring walk-in services. As physicians, we are committed to working with our community to find solutions to local health care delivery," their statement reads. 

While for now the Friday closure is the only change, they advise that specific one-day closures may come in the future. 

"If so, we will post a notice at the clinic one month in advance."

