Osoyoos/Oroville border crossing sparks questions for the community

Photo: Google Maps Osoyoos/Oroville border crossing.

An Osoyoos woman got a surprise on her way back to Canada from a routine shopping trip across the border Thursday.

Karen Smith* made the trip to Omak, WA like she had hundreds of time before, picking up some items that are cheaper in the United States.

But during the brief time she was away from Canada, the BC government announced seven new coronavirus cases, bans on gatherings of 250 or more and, as Smith was about to discover, a strong suggestion that travellers from outside Canada self-isolate for 14 days after their return.

Blissfully unaware, she made her purchases — noting with a laugh that Omak, too, appears to be out of toilet paper — and prepared to head home, only to be met by an unusually serious-looking Canadian border guard.

"He said, 'You know that the government has implemented that if you cross the border, you have to put yourself into quarantine for 14 days?'" Smith said. "We were like 'What?!' And the guy smiled and said, 'Welcome to Canada.'"

Smith said the guards were ultimately very nice, sharing a chuckle over their timing of being away right when the news was breaking. She said they asked whether she felt ill, to which the answer was no, and she was on her way without incident.

But questions have swirled in Osoyoos ever since Thursday's government announcement, with residents posting questions in local social media groups and even some misinformation spreading that the border is closed, which it is not.

Requests for information from the Canadian Border Services Agency were referred to the Public Health Agency of Canada, who cleared up some of the misconceptions.

Natalie Mohamed, media relations advisor, confirmed the 14-day isolation period is just a strong recommendation at this point, and that the PHAC is working closely with CBSA to provide information to travellers.

"People are being told about self isolation," she explained, adding that border agents will be asking thorough questions relating to where travellers have come from and how long they have been away.

Those at risk or those feeling sick will be provided with information on how to proceed — health care resources to contact and information on isolating.

That said, Mohamed explained that there are no special recommendations or exceptions for border towns like Osoyoos in which people are used to crossing regularly.

She said the message from Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam is the same for a quick trip across for gas or a long vacation: "My advice is to postpone or cancel all non-essential travel outside of Canada."

That advice aims to both stop the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent Canadians being stuck in other countries should the borders close.

Smith lives in Osoyoos along the highway right by the border, and said she already thought Friday morning that the traffic heading south was far quieter. She shops frequently in the U.S., but this might mean a big change to her life.

"Is it worth it? No, not really."

*Castanet granted Karen's request to shield her last name as a frequent border-crosser