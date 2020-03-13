Okanagan man given probation for break-and-enter, weapon and drug charges

Photo: Contributed

An Okanagan offender who pleaded guilty to theft, firearms and drug charges has been sentenced to three years probation.

Aaron Ceretti, 31, appeared in Penticton court Friday for a long-awaited sentencing relating to a spree of break-ins in the area in 2016.

He had pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, illegal possession of loaded firearms, possession of stolen property including identification and passports and possession of methamphetamine.

The sentencing process began in November 2018, but a variety of delays saw the final results come Friday.

The decision started off on a sour note when Ceretti, who has been living out of custody in Princeton for more than a year, showed up late, not for the first time

"The only word to describe it is ridiculous," Justice A. Betton said, giving Ceretti a piece of his mind when court finally got underway nearly half an hour late. "[This] has been delayed repeatedly because of you."

Betton said the Crown was seeking 46 to 54 months total for all of the charges, and agreed that 1,089 of credit for Ceretti's time spent in jail pre-trial was appropriate to apply to whatever sentence was passed.

Crown counsel Nashina Devji also noted that Princeton RCMP had made her aware that Ceretti had been hanging out at the residence of known drug traffickers, and had a "criminally entrenched peer group."

"I have considerable angst about Mr. Ceretti and his situation, whether positive steps he has taken are sustainable,” Betton said, noting as well that he has a long criminal history including numerous breaches of bail.

Despite his concerns, the judge noted the positive report of social worker Lars Larsen who has been working with Ceretti, his partner and their baby daughter.

Larsen reported mostly clean drug tests over the past year except one relapse in May, and work that Ceretti has been doing through a relapse prevention course and counsellor for anger management.

"In my view, returning him back to custody would almost certainly be counter-productive with respect to his recovery...I'm not going to do that," he said, to an audible gasp of relief from Ceretti's supporters in the gallery.

But the judge cautioned Ceretti not to feel home free.

"I feel at this time the conditions I'm going to oppose [are] throwing you a rope. You've dug yourself a massive hole," Betton said.

"You have a couple of choices. One, that you tie that rope around your neck and jump. The other, than you grab that rope and climb out. The choice is yours."

Ceretti's probation conditions include standard drug, alcohol and weapons bans, no contact with victims of his crimes and mobility restrictions outside of British Columbia.

He will also have a one-year curfew confined to his home from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., shortened to 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the final two years of the sentence.

"I don't know from all of this just exactly where you're head is at. On one hand I'm hearing positive things, on the other I'm hearing concerning things," Betton concluded.

"I can tell you this, if you were to come back in front of me, charged and convicted of some offence ... you will be looking at significant time in custody."