Penticton's Landmark Cinema will stay open despite virus scare

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Despite the cancellation of many events in Penticton and through the South Okanagan due to the Covid-19 virus, Landmark Cinemas on Winnipeg Street says it will remain open, with some new restrictions.

Landmark has posted the following information to its Facebook page regarding its operations in the future:

• Landmark is reducing the number of maximum guests per auditorium by approximately half. The reserved seating system has blocked every other loveseat recliner or conventional chair to dramatically increase personal space.

• The company has increased the frequency of cleaning in common areas including theatre lobbies, door handles, counters & self-serve areas, auditoriums, restroom facilities and other high touch areas.

• Landmark has re-enforced strict adherence to the refill policy, requiring a new bag or cup for each refill.

• Landmark has provided staff training specifically related to COVID-19 on hand-washing best practices, sanitary standards, and safe work practices, requiring staff with any symptoms of any illness to remain at home.

Landmark Cinemas also says customers who have purchased tickets online for movies that have been cancelled, including A Quiet Place, F9 (The Fast and the Furious 9) or Mulan will be automatically refunded.

