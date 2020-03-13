Nicole Clark continues in role as Penticton chamber president

Photo: Diane Kereluk

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is ready to delve into a new year with many familiar faces on board of directors.

Nicole Clark, who led the elected group last year, will be back in the same position for 2020-21 after being re-elected March 11.

She plans to continue pursuing the goals she set for the board when she was elected president in 2019.

“The first was to attain accreditation for our chamber with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. This involved many hours of work to bring policies and bylaws into alignment and prove that we were operating pursuant to their exacting guidelines,” Clark said.

"Our governance committee led by Marlene Trenholm took up the challenge and I am happy to report that we have made our submission with all the boxes ticked and are now just awaiting the final approval in this matter.”

According to its website, the chamber is dedicated to advancing and improving the business climate, advocating to government, negotiating tangible benefits for members and connecting local businesses.”

That in mind, Clark says her second goal was to make the Chamber more relevant in the business community.

“In the fall we started holding monthly advocacy meetings. We invite our members to let us know about issues that impact them so that we can develop recommendations for the various levels of government,” said Clark.

“In January, we held our first Policy Development Forum where we invited members to meet with us in a round table setting to discuss challenges with government policy and regulation in the areas of taxation, tourism, trade and industry, housing and hiring, and transportation.”

The local chamber has also strived to get involved with other chambers of commerce in the Okanagan Valley, along with provincial and federal organizations.

“We joined the Valley Policy Alliance which includes Chambers from Vernon to Penticton. This group meets monthly to discuss policy issues that impact business in the Okanagan Valley,” she said.

“We attended the BC Chamber AGM last May to ensure we had a voice at the bigger table when policy recommendations were being adopted. We submitted two policies to the Canadian Chamber AGM in September.”

With the Covid-19 virus disrupting lives, from travel, to the cancellation of events, to the pressure of operating a small business, Clark says it’s important for the chamber to take a lead role.

“We are the voice of business,” summarized Clark. “We also need to take a leadership role with respect to navigating the new reality of a pandemic. It appears that COVID-19 is going to take its toll not just on human health, but economic health and business health. We need to be there to support our members as we learn to deal with this.”

Elected to the board along with Clark at the March 4th AGM were Lee Smith, Marlene Trenholm, Joseph Seiler, Paul McPhail, Jonathan McGraw, Lyndie Hill and Daryl Clarke. They are joined by returning board members Mathew Baran, Spencer Brown, Colton Cheney, Scott McKinney, Jason Cox and Dale Cory.

McPhail will serve as vice-president, Trenholm as secretary and Cheney as treasurer.