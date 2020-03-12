153010
155732
Penticton  

South Okanagan Events Centre cancels all gatherings in wake of new COVID-19 recommendations

SOEC cancels all events

- | Story: 279335

The South Okanagan Events Centre and Penticton Trade and Convention Centre have cancelled or postponed all gatherings until further notice. 

The venues made the announcement Thursday afternoon following a BC Government press conference in which all gatherings of 250 people or more were urged to be cancelled

"We are currently working to reschedule upcoming performances and will provide updates as quickly as possible," reads their post.

"The safety and well-being of our employees, partners, performers, athletes and guests is our top priority. We will continue to follow recommendations from the BC Centre for Disease Control, BC Government and local authorities as the situation develops."

They add that thy will email patrons directly regarding the status of each performance as details are confirmed. 

Updated information can be found here

 

154738
151852


152116


