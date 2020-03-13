Job fair sees 42 employers, some 600 employees discuss future

Photo: Dale Cory

Thursday’s Hire & Get Hired — Start Here Okanagan job fair in Penticton saw robust attendance despite looming fears over the COVID-19 virus.

Fifteen minutes prior to the doors opening at 11 a.m., there were about 25 people lined up outside the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre already waiting to get in, ready for employment.

“I’m really impressed with the quality of candidates. I’ve spoken with several of the employers, they’re indicating to me they’ve each had great opportunities,” said Andrew Kemp, economic development specialist with the City of Penticton.

“Three different employers have said they’ve found four employees here at the job fair, so that’s exactly what I’m trying to do.”

The job fair was organized by the city's economic development team, and sponsored by Work BC.

There were 42 employers inside the convention centre, ranging from wineries, restaurants, and hotels, to BC Corrections, business services, tour companies and many trades.

Some of Penticton’s larger employers, such as Canada Revenue Agency and Interior Health, were in attendance to attract employees.

“I hired four people off the floor that will be starting in the next couple of days,” said Daryl Clarke of SOS Labour Leasing in Penticton.

“They will work mainly in the construction industry. I hired a couple of labourers and a couple of carpenters.There was a wide variety of people looking for a wide variety of jobs. It was nice to see the calibre of people there.”

It was a day for employers to gather resumes, and a day for people looking for work to impress potential bosses.

“It’s actually been a very pleasant surprise. When you’re in insurance, you don’t expect to have a lot of inquiries. People don’t really know insurance, and they’re not sure how to get into it. We’ve had a lot of interest and some amazing resumes,” said Gayle Clingwall, branch manager at Johnston Meier Insurance Penticton, who indicated she could hire based on the resumes she received.

“Absolutely. There’s a lot of good, qualified people who are anxious to get into a different field, or just starting out in the work field.”

People looking for work entered through an info hub, at which point they were ushered through the job fair by a volunteer. The idea was to make job seekers feel as comfortable as possible.

“I heard that an employee was leaving, someone looking for work, and they said, ‘I found the employer I’ve been searching for,'” offered Kemp. “That, to me, is exactly what this job fair is all about. Let’s make that great connection between those two sets of people. That’s probably going to be a great long-term relationship between that employee and that employer going forward.”

There were also training programs offered throughout the day. Potential employees were provided with the skills to interview properly, and produce a resume which would get noticed.

Kemp believes in excess of 600 job seekers attended the day-long job fair, despite the scare associated with COVID-19.

“We wouldn’t be good event planners if we weren’t proactively managing a concern like that. We’ve been very clear with our employers and employees looking for work here that maybe shaking hands isn’t the best opportunity, just use a really big smile, and we worked closely with the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre to make sure that there were antibacterial soaps available for everybody. Just having that high level of safety and concern,” said Kemp.

“I feel like it’s been a great success on both sides. When I’m out speaking with employers they constantly tell me they need good people. It’s been a great day.”