Amid a toilet paper shortage, one South Okanagan community finds a hero

Photo: Contributed Free toilet paper amid a buying frenzy spotted in the community of Trout Creek.

With toilet paper flying off shelves all around the Okanagan and prices climbing both online and in stores, the community of Trout Creek in Summerland found a hero they didn't know they needed.

A Good Samaritan left a bin full of the white gold out near the street in the community this week, covered in a plastic sheath to protect from the elements, with a sign saying "Please help yourself."

The anonymous do-gooder explained, "We have enough (I buy in bulk to save $ before all of this)," referring to the COVID-19 crisis that spurred a frenzy of toilet paper purchasing.

A Castanet reader sent in the photo after spotting the bin Wednesday.

The note asks only one or two rolls be taken per person, and concludes: "Blessings!"

