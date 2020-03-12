154834
154896
Penticton  

Amid a toilet paper shortage, one South Okanagan community finds a hero

Toilet paper Good Samaritan

- | Story: 279327

With toilet paper flying off shelves all around the Okanagan and prices climbing both online and in stores, the community of Trout Creek in Summerland found a hero they didn't know they needed. 

A Good Samaritan left a bin full of the white gold out near the street in the community this week, covered in a plastic sheath to protect from the elements, with a sign saying "Please help yourself." 

The anonymous do-gooder explained, "We have enough (I buy in bulk to save $ before all of this)," referring to the COVID-19 crisis that spurred a frenzy of toilet paper purchasing. 

A Castanet reader sent in the photo after spotting the bin Wednesday. 

The note asks only one or two rolls be taken per person, and concludes: "Blessings!"

Are you the toilet paper Good Samaritan? Let us know at [email protected]

