Amid a toilet paper shortage, one South Okanagan community finds a hero

With toilet paper flying off shelves all around the Okanagan and prices climbing both online and in stores, the community of Trout Creek in Summerland found a hero they didn't know they needed.
A Good Samaritan left a bin full of the white gold out near the street in the community this week, covered in a plastic sheath to protect from the elements, with a sign saying "Please help yourself."
The anonymous do-gooder explained, "We have enough (I buy in bulk to save $ before all of this)," referring to the COVID-19 crisis that spurred a frenzy of toilet paper purchasing.
A Castanet reader sent in the photo after spotting the bin Wednesday.
The note asks only one or two rolls be taken per person, and concludes: "Blessings!"
